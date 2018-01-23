KOCHI: It’s back to where it all began for TNIE GOAL. The all-Kerala inter-collegiate football tournament, which began at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in 2012 as an ambitious project to nurture players from Kerala, returns to the historic venue six years later, having fulfilled that goal. And in no small measure.Organised by The New Indian Express, the tournament has produced over 15 Santosh Trophy players while a trio of TNIE GOAL stars is now part of the Kerala Blasters’ setup. But the mission stays on course and the commitment is as strong as ever.

Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the seventh edition at 5.30 pm on Tuesday at a function which will also be attended by former Ireland World Cupper Terry Phelan. Mayor Soumini Jain, K V Thomas MP and TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla will be among the dignitaries in attendance.Holders Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, two-time champions Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur and former winners SN College, Kannur will have their task cut out as others in the 24-team field get stronger every season.

The champions will be rewarded with a purse of `2 lakh while the runners-up will bag `1 lakh. Individual performances will also be recognised with awards for Best Player, Best Striker, Best Midfielder, Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer on offer.

Maharaja’s College will take on MPMM SN College, Shoranur in the inaugural match at 6 pm while UC College, Aluva face MIC Arts and Science College, Malappuram in the second match from 8 pm.

The semifinals will be played on February 2 and the grand finale on February 4. Maruti Suzuki is the presenting partner, with ONGC, Vodafone and Indian Oil associating in varying capacities. The opening and final days’ matches will be telecast live on ACV Utsav – a unique exposure for college players.