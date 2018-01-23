GOA: Churchill Brothers registered their third straight win in the I-League as they inflicted a painful 2-0 defeat on Indian Arrows at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco.

With this win the Churchill Brothers have leapfrogged the Arrows into the seventh place in the table.

The Goan side scored two late-late goals with the opener scored by Dawda Ceesay (88‘) and Israil Gurung (90’+2') adding another as it sealed all three points for the Red Machines.

Churchill had a golden opportunity in the 14th minute when their left-back Denechandram Meetei floated in a brilliant diagonal long ball into the Arrows box. Arrows centre-back Anwar couldn’t reach the ball as it went over his head and into the path of an unmarked Koffi Mehac who was lurking down the right of the penalty box.

But the Cote D’Ivoire-based forward fluffed his line when he had only the keeper to beat. Churchill suffered an early blow when Uttam Rai who was having a good game went off injured in the 28th minute and had to be replaced by Israil Gurung.

Meanwhile, what stood out for Arrows was their organisation and the ability to play as a collective which helped them hold off the Goan side for long periods.

Finally, the youngsters carved out a chance when Boris Singh managed to cut in from the right and struck a left-foot shot that swerved away from the goal in the 68th minute.

Eventually, Churchill goalkeeper James Kithan was drawn into making a save when Rahul KP went with the ball into the box and shot which was kept out by Kithan.

It was heartbreak for the Indian Arrows colts as Churchill Brothers eventually scored in the 88th minute. It all started when Koffi beat the offside trap from a counter-attack and ran clear of the defenders before cutting inside.

Churchill Brothers scored a second in the (90+2nd) minute when Anwar Ali conceded a free-kick just outside the box which was quickly taken by Koffi.

The Red Machines will now host high-flying Neroca FC and the young Arrows will fly to Coimbatore to challenge Chennai City FC next.