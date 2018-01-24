LONDON: Aaron Lennon said he has a lot of football left in him after joining Burnley from Premier League rivals Everton for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old made 77 appearances for the Merseyside club but the arrival of former Arsenal star Theo Walcott at Everton last week appears to have reduced Lennon's chances of first-team action at Goodison Park.

Now Lennon hopes to revive his career with the Clarets at nearby Turf Moor after the former England international missed the concluding three months of last season with mental health issues.

"I think I've still got a lot to offer," Lennon told Clarets Player. "I am only 30 and I still want to play at the highest level.

"I have missed a bit of football in the last year or so and I just want to get back and play as much as possible."

Lennon, who scored nine goals in nearly three years at Everton following an initial loan and then permanent move from Tottenham, added: "I've never had an easy game against Burnley and this year they have done fantastic. They deserve to be where they are. Hopefully, I can help the side continue that and have a good end to the season."

Burnley are currently eighth in the Premier League, six points and a place above Everton.