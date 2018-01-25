AIZAWL: Mohun Bagan rode on a late strike by Manandeep Singh to hold defending champions Aizawl FC 1-1 in an I-League encounter here on Thursday.



K. Lalthathanga (73rd minute) had struck late in the second half to hand Aizawl the lead.



But Mohun Bagan struck back just five minutes later when their forward Akram Moghrabi was at the receiving end of an ill-timed tackle by Aizawl goalkeeper Avilash Paul inside the penalty box.



Manandeep stepped forward to blast the resultant penalty past Paul and bring Mohun Bagan back on level terms.



The result sees Mohun Bagan climb one rung to displace Shillong Lajong FC from the fourth spot in the league table. They are on 17 points from 11 matches, two points below third placed arch-rivals East Bengal.



Lajong are also on 17 points, but have been pushed down to the fifth spot as Mohun Bagan enjoy a better goal difference.



Aizawl remain sixth in the 10-team league table with 15 points from 10 matches.



