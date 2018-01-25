BERLIN: Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was all smiles on Wednesday as he trained with Borussia Dortmund, despite on-going speculation of a move to Arsenal.

Germany winger Marco Reus also took part in the session as he returned from injury

The 28-year-old Aubameyang was dropped for Dortmund's last two league games after failing to attend a team meeting.

The Gabon forward looked relax in training on Wednesday, even sharing a joke with head coach Peter Stoeger.

Behind the scenes, he has made it clear he wants to join the Gunners in the current transfer window.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says they have "lots of options" and a "decision has not been made" as they seek to replace Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, who has joined Manchester United.

According to German daily Bild, Arsenal have raised their offer from 55 ($61.1m) to 58 million euros.

However, Dortmund reportedly want 70 million euros for last season's top-scorer in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Germany star Reus trained with the team for the first time since tearing his cruciate ligament in last May's German Cup final.

Reus, 28, took part in 45 minutes of ball work with the team for the first time in 242 days.

"There is positive news, from what the examinations show, that everything is moving in the right direction," said Stoeger.

Dortmund's head coach will give his forward star plenty of time, "the sign must come from Marco," he added when asked when Reus will play again, giving little indication whether Reus or Aubameyang will appear in Saturday's league match at home to Freiburg.