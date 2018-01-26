COIMBATORE: Chennai City take on Indian Arrows in a testing Hero I-League clash at the JLN Stadium here on Saturday.



V Soundararajan's boys suffered a 3-0 defeat against Arrows in their opening game of the season, a result that the head coach believes they can overturn at their new home in Coimbatore.



"After seeing Arrows' tactics, we feel that they are a very good team. We have settled in nicely now. It is a challenge for us. We will take it as a challenge," said Chennai City head coach Soundararajan.



Jean Micheal Joachim has scored five goals so far in the league and is Chennai's top scorer but he has found goals hard to come by in the last few games. However, with the ever-impressive Soosairaj acting as the stronghold in midfield, the game promises to be an exciting end-to-end affair.



"We will look to win the match comfortably so we will go all-out," said a confident Soundararajan.



Luis Norton de Matos' boys are on a challenging run in the league this season. They have managed three wins from 12 games in the league.



Despite their win against Chennai at home, the coach is expecting a completely different challenge when the sides meet in Coimbatore.



"All the matches are different. Chennai have improved and are a more consistent team. We will play with our enthusiasm and try to play better," expressed Matos.



"I know we can win, draw or lose. We are going to play to win. If we can or not, it will depend on a lot of things in the game."



Arrows have proved themselves adept at keeping the ball and pressing high in the attacking third of the pitch but Chennai City will look to establish a firm grip in the game from the get-go.



Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now