PARIS: Neymar is back in full training after missing two matches, Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery said on Friday before heaping praise on the Brazilian.

Emery has called on fans to show Neymar more affection after he was booed for taking a penalty on his only league appearance of 2018, which denied Edinson Cavani a chance to break the PSG goalscoring record.

"All being well he'll play on Saturday, if he feels it's right," said Emery taking an indulgent tone as the player eases back from the winter break and a thigh strain.

Emery has been swiping away tales in the Spanish press of interest in Neymar from struggling Real Madrid.

"Neymar will become the best player in the world and he will achieve that here with us," insisted Emery.

PSG's fans backed Neymar during the midweek 4-2 French Cup win over Guingamp, unfurling a banner saying: "To boo players runs contrary to our values."

Last weekend Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane described Neymar as a "great player who everyone loves".

"This is a player who has charmed everyone, the whole football world. He is a great player," said Zidane.

Madrid fans will get a chance to judge for themselves as Paris and Real meet in the Champions League last-16 in February and March.