MADRID: Spain will take on fellow former World Cup winners Argentina in a warm-up friendly on March 27 at the Wanda Metropolitano, ahead of this year's finals in Russia.

It will be the first international match staged at Atletico Madrid's new stadium.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also announced that Julen Lopetegui's side, who are unbeaten since 2016, will play warm-up games in June against Switzerland in Spain and Tunisia in Russia.

Argentina won the last meeting between the two teams 4-1 in 2010, after Spain had won that year's World Cup.

The RFEF had already organised a friendly for March 23 against reigning world champions Germany in Duesseldorf.

Spain kick off their World Cup campaign against European champions Portugal in Sochi on June 15, before further Group B games with Morocco and Iran.