KOCHI: Kerala Blasters returned to winning ways as they thumped a lacklustre Delhi Dynamos 2-1 in an Indian Super League match in Kochi on Saturday. The home team, who were badly in need of a win to keep alive their remote hopes of making it to the knockouts, managed to grab their fourth victory of the season courtesy substitute Deependra Singh Negi's 47th minute strike and Iain Hume's penalty in the 75th minute. Delhi had taken the lead through through Kalu Uche's penalty in the 35th minute.

Though Blasters managed to gather full points, their performance was not convincing as the midfield lacked creativity while the forwards largely remained pangless. In Delhi, they found ideal rivals as the visitors too were suffering from the same woes. While the Blasters had a pale midfield show, Delhi had to grapple with poor defending as well. The hosts had a chance to go up in the 12th minute when Milan Singh drilled a left-footer from outside the box. Delhi custodian Arnab Das Sharma blocked the shot and Hume guided it home on the rebound only to be called offside.

Delhi also created a few chances but they failed to convert them. Their Uruguay midfielder Mirabaje Correa fired in a left-footer in the 26th minute but Blasters goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was up to the task as he palmed it over. Delhi managed to craft a couple of moves but all those ended up as innocuous probes due to lack of sharpness in the final third. Uche was flashy at times, but that was not good enough to break the deadlock. In the 34th minute, K Prasanth brought down Seityasen Singh in the box and the referee awarded a penalty for Delhi. Kalu Uche had no trouble converting it as he effortlessly placed it to the left of the goalie.

Blasters came close to finding an equalizer seven minutes later when Milan once again belted a left-footer that missed the target by a whisker. The home side looked more settled in the second half as they showed more intent in the midfield, while the Delhi defence appeared to wobble. The result came soon. Jackichand Singh, who had tested Arnab with a long chip moments ago, curled in a corner that swayed away from goal. Negi, who replaced Karan Sawhney in the second half, was quick enough to put his boot to the ball as it grazed Kalu's head en route to goal.

Blasters are now fifth in the table with 17 points and would need to win the remaining five matches to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the playoffs.