BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC has their task cut as they need a clear win against Bhutan's Transport United in the second leg of the preliminary stage clash here tomorrow, to progress to the second round of qualifiers in the 2018 AFC Cup.

After a goalless draw against Transport United in the first leg in Thimphu last week, Bengaluru FC finds itself in a must-win situation tomorrow. To their disadvantage, Bengaluru FC hardly has any information about Transport United, except for the fact that they played the Bhutan side last week in Thimpu. Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca is in no mood to write off Transport United and considers the Bhutanese side a formidable outfit going by their recent performances.

For the record, Transport FC had remained unbeaten in 2017 Bhutan National League Championship. In comparison, Bengaluru FC's performance at AFC Cup has been encouraging as they had reached finals in 2016 but fell short in the regional final last year. It will be interesting to see how Roca rotates his squad in tomorrow's match as he had fielded a relatively young side in Thimpu.

Given the circumstances, Roca would like to play regular players including captain Sunil Chhetri to keep alive their chances. Chhetri, who did not play the last match against Transport United, would be eager to continue his goal- scoring form as he broke the Indian Super League record for most number of goals in a season for an Indian player after he scored against NorthEast United on January 26.

Chhetri has scored eight goals this season, bettering his previous best of seven in 2015 season with Mumbai City FC. Roca would also bank on the skills of Paartalu, Miku and Juanan. Harmanjot Khabra and Edu Garcia would also like to spell magic as they did in last ISL match. Lenny Rodrigues and Toni Dovale would be keen to continue their impressive performances in midfield area and create chances for forwards to convert.