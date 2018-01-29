Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, center, celebrates with team and supporters after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FSV Mainz in Leverkusen, Germany. | AP

BERLIN: Leon Bailey's remarkable form continued Sunday as he scored again to help Bayer Leverkusen reclaim second place in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over Mainz.

The visitors defended strongly in the first half but Bailey broke the deadlock minutes into the second when he let fly from more than 20 meters (yards) to score inside the far corner.

It was the Jamaican forward's eighth league goal of the season. The 20-year-old Bailey has also set up six more.

Brazilian defender Wendell sealed the win with a penalty midway through the half, awarded for a foul by Giulio Donati on Lucas Alario, who provided the assist for Bailey's goal.

Leverkusen is 16 points behind runaway leader Bayern Munich.

WOLFSBURG WINS DERBY

Yunus Malli's second-half strike was enough for Wolfsburg to ease its relegation concerns with a 1-0 win at Hannover in the Lower Saxony derby.

Malli scored from distance midway through the half for Wolfsburg to take the three points, despite less than half as many shots on goal as the home side.

Wolfsburg moved six points clear of the relegation zone, while Hannover remained midtable.

Wolfsburg next faces Stuttgart, which parted ways with coach Hannes Wolf on Sunday, while Hannover also faces a relegation candidate, Hamburger SV.