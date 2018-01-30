Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, in action with Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu, centre, and Lucas Digne during the Spanish Super Cup second leg soccer match. | AP

BARCELONA: Barcelona says Gerard Deulofeu is joining Watford on loan until the end of the season.

Barcelona says the English club will be paying the winger's salary and a possible add-on of one million euros ($1.2 million). No details on the add-on were immediately available.

The Spanish club says on Monday the 23-year-old Deulofeu "will continue his development as a footballer with Watford."

Deulofeu joined Barcelona as a nine-year-old in 2003, making his first-team debut at 17 in 2011. He was loaned to Everton and Sevilla, and signed by the English club in 2015. Two years later, he moved to AC Milan, and was re-signed by Barcelona this season.

He was touted as a potential replacement to Neymar after the Brazilian left for Paris Saint-Germain in the offseason, but gradually lost space in the starting lineup after lacklustre performances.

Barcelona eventually boosted its attack by signing young France forward Ousmane Dembele and Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho.