MADRID: Celta Vigo stayed within range of the Champions League spots by defeating Real Betis 3-2 at home with two goals by forward Iago Aspas in the Spanish league on Monday.

Aspas scored in each half to lead Celta to seventh place after 21 matches. It is seven points behind fourth-place Real Madrid.

Betis could have moved up six spots — from 13th to seventh — if it had won at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo.

After Aspas' first-half opener, Maxi Gomez added to the lead for the hosts early in the second half.

Sergio Leon pulled Betis closer midway through the second period, but Aspas increased Celta's lead a few minutes later.

Andres Guardado scored Betis' second goal by converting an injury-time penalty kick.

Aspas is the league's third-best scorer with 14, two fewer than Luis Suarez and six fewer than Lionel Messi.

It was the third win in a row for Celta, and the second consecutive loss for Betis.

Barcelona has an 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings.