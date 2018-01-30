MILAN: Inter captain Mauro Icardi added fuel to speculation that a 110 million euro ($122 million) move to Real Madrid could be close after posting "to say goodbye is to grow" on Instagram.

The 24-year-old striker has been linked with a multi-million euro move to the reigning Spanish and European champions.

The Argentine has attracted Real's interest after scoring 18 times in the league.

His wife Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, is an avid user of social media.

And the forward quoted the Argentine song 'Adios' with the phrase "to say goodbye is to grow" on his official Instagram page, along with the caption "Bye Bye", and a waving emoji.

Inter insisted no negotiation were underway with Real Madrid or other clubs. Moreover, the 110 million euro termination clause cannot be exercised in January.

Coach Luciano Spalletti has insisted Icardi is committed to Inter but the coming months could be decisive for the Argentine's stay in Milan.

After Inter's storming start to the season Spalletti's side have faltered and have not won since December 3.

Inter are fourth and the final Champions League spot for next season, but are under threat.

Forty-eight hours from the end of the transfer window, the words of their captain inflamed a day of negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain to bring Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore to Milan.