TURIN: Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado has been ruled out for at least a month after undergoing surgery on a groin injury, Italian champions Juventus said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was operated on in Munich for a "longstanding groin problem", the club said.

"Upon returning to Italy the player will immediately start his rehabilitation programme, with a period of about 30 days rest being foreseen as necessary before he returns to training," Juventus added.

Cuadrado, who has scored four times this season, will miss Juventus' Champions League last 16 first leg game against English club Tottenham in Turin on February 13.