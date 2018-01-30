MOSCOW: Leicester striker Ahmed Musa is returning to former club CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season, the Russian side announced on Tuesday.

"Welcome home, Ahmed!" CSKA said on their official website.

The speedy 25-year-old Nigeria international played for CSKA between 2012-2016 when he joined Leicester to bolster their squad for an ultimately failed defence of their fairytale Premier League triumph.

Musa enjoyed a hugely profitable spell at CSKA, his 54 goals in 168 games helping the club win three league titles as well as a Russian Cup and two Russian Supercups.

On the international stage Musa was part of the Nigeria side that claimed the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Musa joins a team that are lying fifth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Lokomotiv Moscow ahead of the resumption of hostilities after the winter break on March 2.