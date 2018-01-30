LONDON: Jose Mourinho said Manchester United are a "happy camp" after returning to winning ways following a disappointing run of results in December, buoyed by the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

After ending 2017 with three successive draws, Mourinho's side, second in the Premier League, have won all five of their games since the turn of the year.

Sanchez is set to make his first Premier League appearance for United against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday after his debut for the club in the FA Cup on Friday.

"We have managed to win every match in January, I think three Premier League matches and two cup matches, so five victories makes a happy camp," Mourinho told MUTV, the club's in-house TV station.

"We are playing with a good balance. It is not easy to not concede goals because of the high quality of football in this country but scoring goals and winning matches is very important because we need points. We are playing well and we deserved these results."

Spurs are eight points behind United and are facing a fight to get back into the top four but Mourinho has no doubts about the quality of Mauricio Pochettino's side, who were runners-up last season.

"Spurs are one of the top teams in the country -- not a title contender because they are too far away, but I say honestly they are a Champions League contender," said the Portuguese. "They can reach that level.

"They have some of the best players in the country, a very good manager and are a very difficult opponent."