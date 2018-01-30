BENGALURU:Transport United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC. The scoreline may suggest an opportunity lost for the hosts, but for a club from Bhutan, where the football league is not highly professional and can hardly afford to recruit decent foreign players, it was a big positive. That’s how Transport United coach Nawang Dendup explained the first leg of the AFC Cup preliminary stage.

With only six teams playing in the Bhutan National League, competition is a question mark. And the quality? Phuentsholing, a sixth-placed team in the national league, shipped in 91 goals in 10 games. But ahead of the crucial second leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, Dendup’s team is confident of putting up a strong fight against the former AFC Cup runners-up. “The way football in Bhutan is, even a loss against one of the best clubs in India is a win for us. It’s an immense experience for the players to play an opponent like BFC. We had a decent result in the first leg. Now, the challenge will be to match that,” Dendup said.

In the Bhutan media, BFC’s team was dubbed as their B Division team. BFC coach Albert Roca decided to field players, who hadn’t gotten much chance in the Indian Super League. And the decision didn’t bear any fruit. Despite creating a string of chances, they failed to score. Miku (Nicolas Fedor) was a big miss as BFC failed to get that crucial away goal in the first leg. Daniel Lalhlimpuia, who spearheaded the attack along with the lone foreigner Antonio Dovale, was off colour, missing a bunch of chances.

With the tie in the balance, Roca could bring back attacking forwards Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh to the starting line-up in the second leg. “It’s an important game for sure. But we have to take advantage of the squad. In the first leg, we started with players who didn’t get much game-time. I know Tuesday’s game will be a tough one and we will be under pressure but I have to take care of my players and trust the players,” Roca said.

“Even if they hadn’t played to their potential in the last game as they didn’t get much chance, I am sure they will play with a lot of energy to pull off the job.”The match kicks off at 8 pm.

