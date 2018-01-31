CHENNAI: As Minerva Punjab were boarding their team bus from Salt Lake Stadium after a 2-2 draw with East Bengal, their owner Ranjit Bajaj could afford a chuckle to himself. His team may have failed to take home all three points after cruising to a two-goal lead in the first half. But for Bajaj, this was a point won more than two lost.

With seven games left, they are now six points ahead of East Bengal with a game in hand, nine ahead of Mohun Bagan. Only newcomers NEROCA lie closer, two points behind, but having played two games more. Of the remaining seven games, Minerva are playing five at home and have fixtures against the three bottom-placed teams. An unlikely title triumph is in sight!

“See how the tables have turned now!” Bajaj says. He was referring to the Kolkata clubs and their staunch insistence, a few months ago, that the number of foreign players in the leagues be increased to six in the squad and five in the XI. Bajaj was one of the most vocal voices against the rule change, but East Bengal and Bagan, with their clout in the AIFF, won. “Our two extra foreign players were William (Opoku) and Chencho (Gyeltshen),” Bajaj says. “They’ve effectively taken us close to the title. If it were seven Indians, it would have been between the Kolkata clubs.”

If Aizawl’s triumph last season deserved an uplifting, feel-good Aamir Khan movie, then Minerva’s season needs a Salman Khan-flick with slow-mo fights and a couple of item numbers. That’s how much drama their story has had. They began the season with Bajaj wondering how to find money to run the club. Then they found a sponsor, that too via Twitter — Apollo Tyres came aboard after repeated tweets from the owner and fans. When the actual football began, talk surrounded just how impressive their Bhutanese striker Chencho was (with few noticing that Minerva has the league’s joint-tightest defence as well).

But as their improbable rise up the table continued, there was another twist — match-fixing. Bajaj complained that two of his players had been approached by bookies and offered money to throw a game. Then he complained that another handful of players had been approached. And now here they are — a few good results away from becoming I-League/NFL’s first North Indian champions since JCT more than 20 years ago.

“They’re a young lot and they’ve done incredibly well to reach this far,” says Bajaj. “I’ve just asked them to take it one game at a time. For me, our next game against Churchill on Friday is all I am worried about. Win that and we’ll start thinking about the title.”

But did he really see this coming? “No way,” Bajaj chuckles again. “Maybe third or fourth, but certainly not this. It’s not that we have managed to keep up with the big guns. We have absolutely dominated the league.”

vishnu.prasad@newindianexpress.com