MANCHESTER: Manchester United handed Juan Mata a one-year contract extension on Tuesday, tying the playmaker to the club until June 2019.

Mata joined from Chelsea in 2014 and has established himself as a key member of the squad under Jose Mourinho, who sold the Spaniard to United when Chelsea manager.

"When I arrived one-and-a-half years ago, (they said), 'Mata is in trouble, in trouble, in trouble,' and now he's getting an extension of one more year," Mourinho said. "An important player for me. Important player for the club. Important player for the other players."