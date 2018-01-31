BENGALURU: To everyone’s surprise, Bengaluru FC returned empty-handed from the Bhutan capital, drawing the first leg of AFC Cup preliminary match 0-0. Against Transport United FC, it wasn’t a mountain to climb. But in the absence of first-team players and because of wasted opportunities, they made the task difficult.

Yet, BFC coach Albert Roca decided to trust his young brigade on Tuesday for the second leg. In the first half, even the handful of spectators present started demanding skipper Sunil Chhetri to be brought on as the trend of missing chances continued. However, in the end, BFC managed a 3-0 victory over the Bhutanese opponents to progress to the play-off stage.

With a tight Indian Super League fixture ahead, Roca made three changes to his young line-up. Harmanjot Khabra replaced Prashanth Kalinga, while Thongkhosiem Haokip and Juanan Gonzalez also started. The mix of experience and youth seemed to have clicked as BFC earned a corner in the very first minute. But the attacking intent failed to make a mark on the scoresheet.

BFC’s first clear opportunity came in the 15th minute when Toni Dovale’s pass found Daniel Lalhlimpuia but Transport custodian Hari Gurung made a simple save. Two minutes later, Dovale was at fault. Nishu Kumar’s fine cross left Dovale with just Gurung to beat but he shot it over the post. Finally, in the 27th minute, BFC found the breakthrough. Boithang Haokip headed home a cross from Thongkhosiem.

Transport hardly troubled stand-in captain and keeper Lalthuammawia Ralte. With just attack to concentrate on, BFC forwards continued to test the Transport defence but several opportunities went begging. BFC started the second half on a more positive note. With defensive display not a concern, they pressed hard. In the 54th minute, Thongkhosiem’s ball found Daniel Lalhlimpuia and the Mizo striker’s powerful shot from 20 yards out found the back of the net. Up by two goals, BFC continued their attacking game but failed to penetrate the defence. Even then, they scored again to seal the match. After assisting two, Thongkhosiem found his name on the scoresheet after he calmly finished a Khabra cross.

“It’s true we were not able to finish most of the chances and just kept on pressing mindlessly. And that’s something we have to work on. But I still trust my players and I believe they will be up to the task in the play-off,” Roca said.

SETBACK FOR AIZAWL FC

Foolad Shahr (Iran): Reigning I-League champions Aizawl FC’s chances of qualifying for the AFC Champions League were dashed on Tuesday when Iran’s Zob Ahan beat them 3-1 in a play-off match here.

krishnendu@newindianexpress.com