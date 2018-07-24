Home Sport Football

Pussy Riot members lose appeal over FIFA World Cup pitch invasion

The Moscow City Court upheld their 15-day sentences in police cells for breaching rules for spectators.

Published: 24th July 2018 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2018 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pussy Riot

The Pussy Riot members said the protest, accompanied by a statement and video, was aimed at highlighting abuses by Russian police. | AP

By AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Monday threw out appeals by Pussy Riot punk group members after they were sentenced to brief jail terms for invading the pitch at the World Cup final.

The Moscow City Court upheld their 15-day sentences in police cells for breaching rules for spectators.

"I consider the punishment lawful and well-founded," said Judge Sergei Misyura in comments carried by RIA Novosti news agency.

The activists -- Veronika Nikulshina, Olga Kuracheva, Olga Pakhtusova and Pyotr Verzilov -- were found guilty last week after their brief invasion dressed in police uniforms at the final between France and Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium on 15 July.

The activists said the protest, accompanied by a statement and video, was aimed at highlighting abuses by Russian police. 

Their stunt was watched by Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as well as millions of viewers around the world.

They face a separate hearing on Tuesday for the unlawful wearing of police uniforms, punishable by a small fine.

Pussy Riot swept to global fame in 2012 when three of the punk collective's members were arrested for performing an anti-Putin protest song in a central Moscow church. 

Two, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, served jail terms, while one other, Yekaterina Samutsevich, had her sentence suspended on appeal.

Alyokhina on Monday lost a libel case against her and Russia's Sobesednik magazine launched by the penal colony where she was held. It concerned claims she made in an article about poor working conditions and wages for prisoners, Interfax news agency reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup pitch invasion Pussy Riot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp