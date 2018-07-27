Home Sport Football

Spain's Treasury agrees to 19 million euros deal with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo over tax fraud

Ronaldo, who will reside in Italy as a Juventus player, will not enter prison in exchange for pleading guilty to four cases of tax fraud.

Published: 27th July 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | AFP

By IANS

MADRID: Spain's tax agency on Thursday approved an agreement reached between Cristiano Ronaldo, the Public Prosecutor and State lawyers through which the football star is to pay a fine of almost 19 million euros ($22.3) and be sentenced to two years in prison which would be suspended.

Ronaldo, who will reside in Italy as a Juventus player, will not enter prison in exchange for pleading guilty to four cases of tax fraud, reports Efe.

The agreement reached between tax authorities and the player's lawyers was pending the Treasury's approval as it had been the body that brought charges against Ronaldo.

The Portugal star was charged on four counts of tax fraud between 2011-2014 amounting to 14.8 million euros ($17.3 million).

The amounts allegedly defrauded were 1.39 million euros ($1.62 million) in 2011, 1.66m euros ($1.93 million) in 2012, 3.2m euros ($3.72 million) in 2013 and 8.5m euros ($9.90 million) in 2014.

The final agreement reduces the amount defrauded to 5.7 million euros ($6.6 million), to which fines and interest must be added, totalling almost 19 million euros ($22 million).

Sources consulted by Efe said that Ronaldo would also carry the legal costs of the cases.

Spain's Treasury and Prosecutor still consider that Ronaldo should be handed down a prison sentence because, even if he does not have to serve time, he would have a criminal record which would act as a deterrent toward re-offending at that time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp