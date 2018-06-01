Home Sport Football

AS Roma sign Spanish defender Ivan Marcano from FC Porto

Spanish veteran defender Ivan Marcano has signed for Serie A giants Roma, the Italian side confirmed on Thursday.

Published: 01st June 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Spanish veteran defender Ivan Marcano (Photo | AS Roma Twitter)

By AFP

ROME: Spanish veteran defender Ivan Marcano has signed for Serie A giants Roma, the Italian side confirmed on Thursday.

Marcano has agreed a three-year contract until June 2021, that includes an option for a fourth year.

The 30-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Portuguese champions FC Porto where he has played for the past four seasons, winning the league title last season.

"I am very happy to be here, because Roma is a great club that is moving in the right direction, following a clear sporting project,” Marcano said.

"I also believe the footballing philosophy of the team will fit well with my strengths and characteristics."

The former Spanish Under-21 international made more than 150 appearances for Porto, having previously played for Villarreal, Rubin Kazan, Racing Santander and Olympiakos, with whom he won the Greek title twice.

"The signing of Ivan Marcano is the addition of a player who will bring his quality, his physical strength and his vast experience to the club," Roma sporting director Monchi said.

"I wish him all the luck in the world with this new adventure."

Marcano becomes Roma's second signing for next season after 21-year-old Croatian midfielder Ante Coric last Monday.

Roma finished third in Serie A this season securing Champions League football, having reached the semi-finals this season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ivan Marcano FC Porto AS Roma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision