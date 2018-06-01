Chaiwala to face of the beautiful game

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

In Nigeria, a civil war that has gone down in history as one of the bloodiest in Africa, stopped for a couple of days. Football club Santos was in town for an exhibition match. It was 1967 and Pele a two-time World Cup winner, was the main star. A 48- hour ceasefire was declared so that the match could take place. This incident with few or no parallels obviously did not make any bigger difference, as the world never transformed into a peaceful place due to Pele’s presence. But the point to note is, this poor footballer’s son scripted his own chaiwala story before it became popular elsewhere and went on to become a global showstopper.

Having worked for a pittance at a teashop when he was a boy, Pele was for decades the most recognisable face of football, for the masses as well as heads of state. The Shah of Iran cancelled an appointment to meet him. His company was sought after among dignitaries and celebrities in every country he went to. In him, the term beautiful game found a lifelong expression. The FIFA, multinational brands, also the UN, used this popularity by having him as an ambassador of the game and every value it champions. Named after inventor Thomas Alva Edison, Edson Arantes do Nascimento was a creator with the ball, and as some famous clippings show, even without it.

What he did on the field is difficult to describe, and is better seen from the tapes digitalised for posterity. A sampling of what the who’s who of world football has said of him leaves no trace of doubt that witnessed between 1958 and 1970 was an extraordinary period in the game’s history. It was arguably the greatest show of sustained individual brilliance, which culminated in collective triumph. None in their eulogies compare Pele with anyone else.

“The greatest player in history was Di Stefano. I refuse to classify Pele as a player. He was above that,” Magic Magyar Ferenc Puskas sums up the awe, this Brazilian left legends in. Other than his gifts of skill, athleticism and imagination on the field, longevity added to Pele’s greatness. Second behind Muhammad Ali in BBC’s Sportsman of the Century awards announced in 2000, Pele was at the pinnacle of his sport for slightly longer, considering that the gap between the boxer’s first and last world heavyweight titles was 10 years.

The International Olympic Council’s Athlete of the Century was 17-plus when he won his first World Cup and 29 at the time of the third, the only man to have been part of as many. Although he missed the business end of the second in 1962 due to injuries, Pele shares with teammate Vava the distinction of scoring in two victorious World Cup finals. Conquests on and off the field make him one of those rare stars who grew bigger than his game. Football broke barriers riding his worldwide acceptance and gained from him almost as much as he benefited from it.