Real Madrid fan Rafael Nadal salutes 'good, humble' Zinedine Zidane

Zidane stunned football on Thursday by quitting as Real coach just five days after leading them to the Champions League title.

Published: 01st June 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

ARP World number one Rafael Nadal | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Real Madrid fan Rafael Nadal said he was sorry that Zinedine Zidane had quit as coach of the European champions but hailed the Frenchman as a "good, humble person".

"It's tough to accept that he's leaving," said Nadal on the sidelines of the French Open where he is chasing an 11th title.

"He is a great coach who had a lot of success with the team. He is a good, humble person who represents the right values.

"He is the perfect example of how someone who has been successful does the everyday things normally without saying negative things about the club, players, referees.

"Zinedine is always smiling even in the difficult moments, so thanks to him for always setting the right examples."

TAGS
Real Madrid Rafael Nadal Zinedine Zidane Champions League French Open

