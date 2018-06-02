Home Sport Football

I don't celebrate outrageously, says Sunil Chhetri

Hosts India made a positive start to its campaign at the Intercontinental Cup with a rousing victory over Chinese Taipei.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Captain Sunil Chettri starred in India's 5-0 win over Chinese Taipei by registering his third career-hat-trick but the feat didn't invoke wild celebrations from the striker, who said that he is someone who doesn't like to "celebrate outrageously" on the field.

The match against Chinese Taipei at the Mumbai Football Arena last night also marked 99th cap for Chhetri, who also scored his 59th international goal.

"I am very happy when I score. I do not take it for granted. I am very fortunate to score so many goals for my club and country. I am very happy from inside. It's just that I don't celebrate outrageously like Robin Singh," Chhetri said at the post-match press conference.

Hosts India made a positive start to its campaign at the Intercontinental Cup with a rousing victory over Chinese Taipei.

Admitting that he takes his goals very seriously, Chhetri said he would burst into wild celebrations if he could score against Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup.

"A goal at the Asian Games, at the Asian Cup, a goal that might help us qualify against Bahrain are goals that might rouse a more wild celebration. I will jump and hug and shout and come and hug somebody," Chhetri said.

"Right now though, Udanta (Singh) comes to my mind. I am very fond of him and he scored his first goal today so I went up and said 'congratulations kid' and he said '58 to go'. So I take my goals very seriously and the day I score against Bahrain and we qualify, trust me, I will jump," added the 33-year-old.

Jeje Lalpekhlua set up Chhetri's first two goals last night and the skipper said he shares excellent rapport with the forward from Mizoram.

"We have played many games together. He (Jeje) is supremely talented. He is very experienced, knowledgeable and works so hard on his game. He is somebody who I respect a lot and is one of our best players. So it is not difficult to combine with him and I have done my best to help him and he does the same," Chhetri said when quizzed about his partnership with Jeje.

Asked how he feels about the possibility of many youngsters across India and the world looking up to him as a role model, Chhetri was modest in his reply.

"I don't look at my career as someone to follow because I (am) busy worrying about my own stuff right now.

I don't think I am at that stature (where) people, especially from other countries would follow me, if they do, then I am obliged and privileged," he said.

"We are talking like this because we won 5-0. If we had lost then you would have abused me. Maybe in 20 years when I have retired we can think about this and how many people I have inspired or motivated," Chhetri signed off.

Come Monday at the Andheri Sports Complex, Chhetri would play his 100th international game against Kenya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Chinese Taipei

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi