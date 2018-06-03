Home Sport Football

Never knew my video will have so much impact, admits Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri, who is set to play his 100th match in national jersey against Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai tomorrow.

Published: 03rd June 2018 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India football captain Sunil Chhetri today admitted that he never thought his emotional video on social media seeking support for the national team would create so much impact and has thanked star cricketer Virat Kohli for his backing.

Chhetri, who is set to play his 100th match in national jersey against Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai tomorrow, has requested the Indian sports fans through a video uploaded on his Twitter handle to come and watch the team play.

His plea got the backing of India cricket captain Kohli, who said people of the country should accept and support all sports equally so that India becomes a sporting nation.

"It (the video) wasn't for the special occasion. My phone is hanged. I never knew it is going to have that kind of impact. I thank everyone who has joined in. It is a simple message," Chhetri said.

"We played the game and was great to go and celebrate with the Blue Pilgrims and a few Mumbai fans but then I was talking to Sandesh (Jhinghan) about how Kerala has done well, Chennai does well, BFC is going well. The topmost is Kerala Blasters, where a player can't hear each other and the atmosphere takes everything from you."

India played their opener of the Intercontinental Cup here against Chinese Taipei in a relatively empty stadium and Chhetri urged the football fans to throng the ground and support them in their remaining matches of the tournament.

"You want to live the 90 minutes, this is what we want to feel. This is something we couldn't feel here. Not request to watch Sunil Chhetri, but we are wearing the Blue and it will be great (if people support us)," he said.

"That's why I just went on Twitter. I never thought it's going to follow hits. I got some 1000 messages on Whatsapp. I hope everyone takes in right way because it was from my heart, there was no hidden agenda. I thank everyone who joined in, it really helps, Virat (Kohli) and all joined it, it was a sweet gesture," Chhetri added.

Further commenting on the video, he said it was a one-take one and was unplanned. "I didn't think twice (before shooting the video). It wasn't planned. It is something that I felt that I am going to make it, I did not talk to my team, just posted it. So whatever reaction I am getting, most of them are positive. If you are saying, somebody thinks that I was pleading, I don't feel ashamed," he said.

Asked about the schedule of India's games in the tournament which are mostly on week days, Chhetri said he would raise the issue with the authorities concerned.

"Very valid point. I hope next time we can do a little bit better. 8 PM time is great as it helps. If it is Saturday or Sunday it helps more. Whenever I talk to them, I will put it forward," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri India vs Kenya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Astronauts bid farewell to Space Station
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 