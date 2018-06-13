Home Sport Football

Former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi pens two-year deal to coach Bologna

Inzaghi played for Juventus and AC Milan with whom he won two Serie A titles as well as the Champions League in 2003 and 2007.

Published: 13th June 2018 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2018 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi (File | AFP)

By AFP

ROME: Former Italian international striker Filippo Inzaghi was named as coach of Serie A club Bologna on a two-year deal on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old, a World Cup winning player in 2006, was in charge of second division Venice last season.

Inzaghi played for Juventus and AC Milan with whom he won two Serie A titles as well as the Champions League in 2003 and 2007.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juventus AC Milan Filippo Inzaghi Bologna Serie A Italy football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp