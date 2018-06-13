Former Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi pens two-year deal to coach Bologna

By AFP

ROME: Former Italian international striker Filippo Inzaghi was named as coach of Serie A club Bologna on a two-year deal on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old, a World Cup winning player in 2006, was in charge of second division Venice last season.

Inzaghi played for Juventus and AC Milan with whom he won two Serie A titles as well as the Champions League in 2003 and 2007.