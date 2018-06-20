Goalkeeper Pavao Pervan joins Wolfsburg from Linzer ASK​​​​​​​

By IANS

BERLIN: Austrian goalkeeper Pavao Pervan has joined Wolfsburg from Linzer ASK, both sides announced.

The new arrival will reinforce the "Wolves" on the goalkeeper position after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal until June 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am really delighted that my transfer worked out and to be here now. The transfer is a big step for me and I want to pay back the trust in me," Pervan said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper played since 2010 for LASK Linz where he made overall 177 appearances. Wolfsburg completed the Bundesliga season 2017-18 on the 15th place of the standings.