JERUSALEM: Argentina will fine-tune their World Cup preparations with an international friendly against Israel on June 9, officials said.

The match will be played in Israel though a venue has yet to be confirmed, the Israel Football Association said in a statement on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

"Discussions will continue in the coming days to finalise the contractual details for signing," the statement read.

Argentina and Israel have met on four previous occasions in the lead-up to a World Cup. One such clash was in 1986, when the Albiceleste won 7-2 before being crowned world champions in Mexico.

The Argentine Football Association has already confirmed friendlies against Italy and Spain in March as the two-time World Cup winners prepare for football's biggest tournament in Russia.

Jorge Sampaoli's team will play their first World Cup group match against Iceland in Moscow on June 16.