JOHANNESBURG: Former Bafana captain Steven Pienaar has officially announced that he is retiring from football, thus putting an end to his 18-year illustrious career.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the 35-year-old declared his decision to retire from football before thanking his supporters for the love they had poured in him.

"Today I'm announcing my retirement from football. I just want to say thanks to my mum, my family and all the clubs that I've played for and the supporters ofcourse, how could I forget you guys. Thanks for the love throughout my career..Thanks for the love," he wrote.

Pienaar began his football career at Ajax Cape Town before he moved to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam as an 18-year-old.

With the side, the midfielder went on to win the Eredivisie football league twice in 2002 and 2004 alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael van der Vaart and Wesley Sneijder

Subsequently, Pienaar moved to German side Borussia Dortmund before he switched to Everton in the Premier League, where he was adjudged `Player of the Year` for the 2009-10 season,Sport24 reported.

He also featured for a number of other clubs around Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax Amsterdam and Borussia Dortmund.

Pienaar has earned 62 international caps for South Africa, including for Under-17 team, and went on to represent the country at the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.