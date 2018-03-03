SANTIAGO: Chile football team coach Reinaldo Rueda has included three teenagers in his squad for international friendlies against Sweden and Denmark this month.

Among those called up on Friday were 19-year-old Deportes Temuco defender Diego Cayupil, 18-year-old O' Higgins midfielder Matias Sepulveda and 19-year-old Universidad Catolica forward David Henriquez, reports Xinhua news agency.

The average age of the 24-man squad is 22 and all the players are based in Chile.

"The aim to get to know some of the players who could be selected for the national team in the future," Reinaldo said.

The reigning Copa America champions will face Sweden at Friends Arena in Solna on March 24 before an encounter against Denmark at Copenhagen's Aalborg Stadium three days later.

The matches will mark the debut of Rueda as Chile's national team coach.

The Colombian began a four-year contract with the Roja last month, replacing Juan Antonio Pizzi, who departed in October after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Sweden and Denmark both qualified for football's biggest tournament, which will be played in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.

Chile squad:

Goalkeepers: Gonzalo Collao (Cobreloa), Brayan Cortes (Colo Colo), Yerko Urra (Huachipato), Nelson Espinoza (San Luis de Quillota).

Defenders: Jose Bizama (Huachipato), Felipe Campos (Colo Colo), Diego Cayupil (Deportes Temuco), Valber Huerta (Huachipato), Oscar Opazo (Colo Colo), Gabriel Suazo (Colo Colo), Brayan Vejar (Colo Colo), Branco Ampuero (Universidad Catolica), Raul Osorio (O'Higgins).

Midfielders: Claudio Baeza (Colo Colo), Jaime Carreno (Universidad Catolica), Carlos Lobos (Universidad Catolica), Jimmy Martinez (Huachipato), Lorenzo Reyes (Universidad de Chile), Marcos Bolados (Universidad Catolica), Matias Sepulveda (O'Higgins).

Forwards: Ignacio Jeraldino (Audax Italiano), Nicolas Orellana (Colo Colo), Andres Vilches (Universidad Catolica), David Henriquez (Universidad Catolica).