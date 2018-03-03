LONDON: Everton coach Sam Allardyce denied on Friday that he was on the cusp of leaving the English club at the end of this football season.

After a promising start to the season, with four victories in their first five matches, Everton lost six out of their nine last matches, leading to rumours that Allardyce may not be hanging around after June, reports Efe.

"I am here as long as I win football matches, and if you don't win football matches it doesn't matter how long your contract is," said Allardyce, who arrived in Everton last November to substitute Ronald Koeman and whose contract is set to end in 2019.

Everton have struggled with away matches this season, having won only one of their 14 ties played outside Liverpool, which the coach dismissed as a recurrent problem in the club that could not be chalked up to him.

He insisted it needed fixing but highlighted that in 2017, Everton only emerged the victors in two of their away games and in the last two years, it's only been a total of seven.

"The away form is a long-standing problem at the club," he said.