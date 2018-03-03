Diego Cavalieri was a free agent following his release from Fluminense at the end of 2017. | AFP

LONDON: Crystal Palace have signed former Brazil goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri until the end of the season.

Cavalieri will be reunited with Roy Hodgson after briefly playing for the current Eagles manager during his time at Liverpool.

The 35-year-old was a free agent following his release from Fluminense at the end of 2017, and after a successful trial with Palace, he has been added to the club's 25-man Premier League squad.

He will provide cover for Palace's first choice keeper Wayne Hennessey after back up Julian Speroni was ruled out for several weeks with a knee injury.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room has been really good and they have received me very well so we can talk a lot and get to know everyone. I am very happy with this opportunity," Cavalieri said.

Cavalieri spent six years with Palmeiras before being signed by Liverpool, where he played 10 times over two years as an understudy to Pepe Reina.

In 2010 he joined Serie A side Cesena before returning to his homeland with Fluminense, where his performances helped them to the 2012 Brazilian league title and earned him a call-up to the Brazil side.