BERLIN: Jupp Heynckes has warned Robert Lewandowski to focus on Bayern Munich amid renewed speculation of a Real Madrid move, but played down the Polish star's training ground bust-up this week.

"We don't know anything concrete -- I don't know if it's speculation or just dreams," Bayern coach Heynckes said on Friday about the latest Real rumours.

"Robert would be well advised to focus on Bayern.

"He is an absolute top player and when we want to go further in the Champions League, we'll need him to put in his best performances.

"If I was a Bayern Munich player, then there would be no other club, because Bayern is very special, also in comparison to European teams."

Rumours linking the striker to Real have resurfaced since it emerged he is working with Israeli agent Pini Zahavi.

The 74-year-old has close links with Real, but Lewandowski has repeatedly denied claims he is eyeing a move to Madrid.

The 29-year-old has a Bayern contract until 2021.

With 29 goals this season in all competitions, he can add to his tally when runaway league leaders Bayern visit Freiburg on Sunday.

Heynckes also laughed off Lewandowski's argument on Wednesday with Germany defender Mats Hummels.

The pair clashed during a training game when Hummels accused the Poland star striker of having a bad 'attitude' as they traded insults.

"Friction generates performances, that's not bad at all," said Heynckes.

"It would be terrible if the players fell asleep on the (training) pitch.

"You just have to respect each other and say after that, 'Okay, it's all over now' -- which is how it was."

Heynckes will be without French wingers Franck Ribery and Kingsley Coman in Freiburg.

Ribery, 34, will miss the game with a gastrointestinal infection.

Coman, however, could miss the rest of the season after needing an operation on torn ankle ligaments this week.

Heynckes admitted he was 'shocked' at the extent of the injury.

He initially said it did not seem serious after last Saturday's goalless draw at home to Hertha Berlin.

Colombian James Rodriguez is poised to return to Bayern training on Monday.

The top-scorer at the 2014 World Cup has been out since suffering a calf injury in the 5-0 rout of Besiktas ten days ago.