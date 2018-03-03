COIMBATORE: Chennai City FC registered a stunning 2-1 win over table-toppers Minerva Punjab FC to blow the I-League title race wide open here on Friday.



Soosairaj opened the scoring for Chennai in the fifth minute before Chencho Gyeltshen restored parity in the 26th minute.



Chennai City FC's new recruit Aleksander Rakic beat the offside trap on the hour-mark to get the lead once again which eventually, proved the difference between the two teams.



Chennai City thus leapfrogged Churchill Brothers FC with 19 points from 18 matches.



Minerva Punjab FC are still leading the race with 32 points from 17 matches but East Bengal, Neroca FC and Mohun Bagan are still very much alive in the title hunt

