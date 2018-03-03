COIMBATORE: “Until the next season, this will be the last one.” It was almost as if the stadium announcer, trying to get the crowd to scream a bit louder as part of the half-time entertainment knew something that nobody else did. Chennai City, with the scores locked at 1-1 against Minerva Punjab FC in the I-League, were almost certain to be relegated. So what was all that about next season?

Her words might end up eerily prophetic after all. Before the match, Chennai City were bottom of the table (barring the free-from-relegation Indian Arrows) and a point behind Churchill Brothers who have two games left. By the time, the referee blew his whistle, Chennai City had more or less dominated their more fancied opponents and came away with a priceless 2-1 win — Soosairaj (in pic) first scoring the opener and then setting up Aleksander Rakic’s second after Chencho Gyeltshen had restored parity for Minerva. Relegation is still a possibility — Churchill just has to win one of theirs to stay up. But their two games in hand are against Mohun Bagan and Minerva.

Relegation would be too cruel a fate for Chennai City have just begun nesting in Coimbatore after their abrupt exile from the city they take their name from. They came to Coimbatore with little here — the Nehru Stadium was in tatters, the ground unfit for a school meet, the floodlights not good enough for day-night matches to be broadcasted. The turf is still far from perfect, but the way they’ve poured money into everything smacks off long term thinking.

“We spent `2.5 crores on this,” says Chennai City FC owner Rohit Ramesh, pointing at the new floodlights that the club had installed in time for Friday’s game. It’s almost arrogant — the thought of spending that much money on floodlights for the last game of the season with no guarantees as to whether the stadium will see any action the year after. “When we came here, we told everyone that we would improve the stadium,” says Rohit. “We’ve spent `3.2 crores on it, modified part of the stands, built two new dressing rooms. Next year, we’re going to spend, trying to make the turf as good as possible.”

And the move to Coimbatore appears to have done the club a world of good. Their debut I-League season was played out to an eerily empty Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with sponsors mostly ignoring them. In Coimbatore, the club has an average attendance of 5000. The pitch is enclosed by billboards advertising a number of local sponsors, ranging from hospitals to hotels to jewelers. “We’ve raised more than a crore in sponsorship this season,” Rohit says.

But perhaps the biggest indicator of how well Coimbatore have taken to Chennai City are the matches themselves. There is an old school charm at the Nehru Stadium, one you read about in accounts of European football from the seventies and the eighties, before it went from being a community building exercise to an over-exploited cash cow. A good part of the crowd are families, with kids freely mingling with players and taking selfies.

A cheer goes up whenever the likes of Soosairaj or Edwin Vanspaul touches the ball. Friday’s game ended with the announcer asking everyone to ‘not miss the moon tonight’. “We are planning to stay here for a few more years,” Rohit says. “4-5, maybe.” He’d do well to drop the ‘Chennai’ from the name. They’re a Coimbatore club now.

Minerva hand baton to rival

Minerva Punjab FC blew a golden opportunity to cement their lead atop the I-League table with their 1-2 loss to Chennai City FC. The Chandigarh club still leads the standings but they’ve played a game more than East Bengal, who are three points behind. The Kolkata club though have two tough fixtures, first travelling to Shillong to take on Lajong FC before hosting second-placed NEROCA at home. If they win both, their vastly superior goal difference and their better head-to-head record will ensure that they lift the title.

vishnu.prasad@newindianexpress.com