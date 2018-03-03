Newly appointed coach of Kosovo's national soccer team Bernard Challandes speaks during a press conference on March 2, 2018 in Pristina. | AFP

PRISTINA: Switzerland's Bernard Challandes was named as the new Kosovo coach on Friday to succeed Albert Bunjaki who had been in charge during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 66-year-old has coached Young Boys, FC Zurich and FC Sion and was also in charge of the Armenia national team from 2014 to 2015.

"A lot of Kosovo footballers play in the Swiss league and Bernard knows them," said Kosovo federation chief Fadil Vokrri.

Kosovo, admitted to FIFA only in May 2016, face Malta, Faroe Islands and Azerbaijan in forthcoming friendlies.