LONDON: Manchester City chief coach Pep Guardiola on Friday said that fellow Spaniard Luis Enrique would be able to have success in the English Premier League (EPL), amid speculations that link Enrique with a move to England.

Local media reported that the EPL defending champions Chelsea considered contracting the former Barcelona and Roma coach Enrique next season, reports Efe.

Guardiola praised Enrique, saying that he was among the elite coaches and had what it takes to be successful in the EPL.

Guardiola, however, also supported Chelsea head coachAntonio Conte, hailing the tactical abilities that the Italian showed leading the capital side to clinch the EPL title last season.