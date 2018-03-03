Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola walks with his players to greet supporters after his team won 3-0 in the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal. | AP

MANCHESTER: Leaders Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola insisted that his side still needs improvement and can't consider themselves perfect after outclassing Arsenal 3-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) tie.

The victory over the London club on Thursday assured Manchester City they would stay 15 points clear on top of the EPL table. However, Pep believes his side lost a lot of possession in the final minutes of the tie and must improve on their ballcontaining ability.

"We need to improve," Guardiola was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Friday.

"When we get back to training we are going to show the players what happened in the last 10 minutes of the first half against Arsenal and the first 20 minutes of the second half."

"We lost too much control, we did not know what we should do. If that happened in the Champions League we would be out. We cannot think we are perfect," the Spanish tactician added.

"You always have to have something to let the players know we are not good enough."