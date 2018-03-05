MADRID: German referee Felix Brych is to officiate the second leg of the Champions League pre-quarterfinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Sunday.

PSG will host title holders Real Madrid on Tuesday, after the French side was defeated 1-3 in the first leg, reports Efe.

Brych, who has been an international referee since 2007, was in charge of some of Real Madrid's previous matches, including the last edition of the Champions League final against Juventus, in which the Spanish side won 4-1.

The German referee, who is among those nominated to officiate in this summer's World Cup in Russia, has also officiated matches for PSG, including its Champions League group stage clash against Arsenal last season.

Brych refereed the final of the Europa League between Sevilla and Benfica in 2014, when the Spanish side won the title on penalties.

The UEFA also confirmed Germany's Felix Zwayer is to referee the last-16 match between Liverpool and Porto at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in the same round on Tuesday.