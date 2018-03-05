NEW DELHI: I-League outfit Chennai City FC claims it is set for a collaboration with a top European club primarily focussing on infrastructure development, owner Rohit Ramesh said today.

Ramesh though refused to divulge the name of the club, citing confidentiality clause.

"We are tying up with an European club, which is very well-known among Indian football fans.

The collaboration will mainly focus on developing infrastructure with their help," Ramesh told PTI.

Chennai FC are locked in a battle with Churchill Brothers to avoid relegation from the I-League, but the club management is confident of keeping their place in the top division.

Regarding the tie-up, Ramesh said, "This will include infrastructure development, ensuring that there are activities as far residential academies are concerned, sharing of knowledge and technical know-how and also knowing the community."

"Bringing in expertise in helping us design infrastructure academy and artificial pitch. The southerners had earlier tied up with Finland's J S Hercules. That was last year when we got into a cooperation agreement with JS Hercules. It was basically on trade, getting help through commercial activities. Our main objective is to place our infrastructure in place. We are trying to create strong grassroot programmes, have our own residential academy, and are also looking to tie up with all government institutes. We should kick start by end of this year. Tie-ups with universities are also in the offing."

"We have a couple of tie-ups with universities and colleges in Coimbatore, we are looking to contribute players from the state and create a talent pool. We have invested a lot in the men's team infrastructure and academy. We spent around Rs 3.5 crore on the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore, doing the players' dressing rooms, stands and got two new floodlights installed of European company," said Ramesh.

Chennai City and Churchill Brothers are currently placed eighth and ninth in the league table.

Gokulam Kerala (7th) and Indian Arrows (10th) are exempted from relegation.

A stunning 2-1 win over leaders Minerva Punjab last Friday helped Chennai City FC breathe easy, days after being at the receiving end of a 7-1 drubbing by another title contenders East Bengal.

Asked about the team's performance, Ramesh said, "Compared to last year it's better I think. Technically our homes games were also like away games since they were held at Coimbatore. There were too many draws throughout. We would like to improve gradually rather than drastically. Overall we summed up with a good note season."