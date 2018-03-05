VALENCIA: Spanish football club Levante has sacked chief coach Juan Ramon Muniz shortly they played a 1-1 draw with Espanyol in the La Liga action. Francisco Jose Lopez Fernandez would replace Muniz.

Muniz took the helm at Levante in the early stages of last season, leading the team back to the first division, reports Efe.

Despite starting the season in an auspicious fashion, Levante have not won a match since mid-November, when they prevailed 2-0 over host Las Palmas.

With the club sitting in the 17th spot in the standings, Levante decided to hire Lopez, the reserve team coach, until the end of the season in a bid to avoid relegation.