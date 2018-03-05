GLASGOW: Rangers will face arch-rivals Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup after the Glasgow giants were drawn together on Sunday and Gers boss Graeme Murty was delighted by the prospect of another Old Firm showdown at Hampden Park next month.

Rangers sealed their place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over Falkirk at Ibrox on Sunday, a day after Cup holders Celtic -- bidding for a domestic treble -- had seen off Championship side Morton 3-0.

Sunday's draw will add an extra edge to next weekend's Old Firm clash when Rangers will look to close to within three points of the reigning Scottish Premiership champions and league leaders Celtic by winning at Ibrox.

"The sound that came out of the changing room when we were drawn against Celtic was vast," said Murty.

"The boys loved it. And that shows the mood they're in, the positivity that's going through the changing room and the upturn in our mindset that we're relishing the challenge of pushing on and being better than we were."

Jason Cummings scored a hat-trick, his first in senior football, as Rangers made light work of Falkirk.

Cummings won the Scottish Cup with Hibernian two years ago and did much to ensure his current side will be at Hampden next month.

Aaron Muirhead briefly drew the Bairns level but his mistake in then putting through his own net effectively ended his side's hopes of continuing their Cup run.

The second semi-final will see Motherwell, beaten by Celtic in this season's Scottish League Cup final, return to Hampden for a meeting with the winner of the replay between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park.

Motherwell reached the last four after seeing off Hearts 2-1 on Sunday.

Well skipper Carl McHugh sealed victory four minutes from time with a brilliant 25-yard volley. But he will miss the semi-final after collecting a booking for a first-half foul on Harry Cochrane, his second yellow card of the tournament.

"Unfortunately he misses the semi, he's been booked, which is a travesty for the boy," said Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

"So we have to make sure we get to that final and give him his just rewards."

Both semi-final ties will take place at Glasgow's Hampden, Scottish football's national stadium, on the weekend of April 14-15.