MADRID: Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both trained on Sunday, boosting hopes they could be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Modric has been out with a thigh injury and Kroos a knee problem, with each still considered unlikely to feature at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

But Real confirmed the two midfielders "were back training with the group" as Los Blancos took part in a light session following their La Liga victory over Getafe on Saturday.

Modric and Kroos have not played competitively since the first leg against PSG on February 14, which Real won 3-1.