KOCHI: Kerala Blasters have endured one of their worst seasons in the Indian Super League, failing to even qualify for a semifinal spot. But it seems their troubles on the pitch extend off it too.

Forward Dimitar Berbatov, whose role has been largely limited, took to Instagram to criticise the methods of James, who had replaced Rene Meulensteen midway through the season. Berbatov posted a selfie of him sitting on a plane leaving the country and added a string of hashtags including #worstwannabecoachever, #worsttacticaladvice, #ChipTheBallToStrikersChestAndWeTakeItFromThere/WTF/WhoPlayLikeThis, #seasonfinished & #timetogohome.

However, Blasters stars like Vineeth were in unison to claim that James was an excellent fit for Blasters.

“I do not wish to comment on the issue. But if you ask me or any other player about James, I will say he is a great motivator for players like me. I love playing for him,” Vineeth told.

“He has been really helpful since taking charge and we have enjoyed his training sessions. He has given us plenty of confidence and we look forward to improving under him in the coming seasons as well,” said another Blasters player who did not wish to be named.

With the public fallout, it looks unlikely that Berbatov, who had a contract running till May 31, will return for the inaugural Super Cup slated to be held from March 31 to April 22.

James on extending his contract said: “The club and I are committed to improving both on and off the field. Together with our huge fan base, we want Blasters to be playing at the highest level. I am excited at what the future may hold and what role Blasters will play in the development of Indian football“. His assistant coach Herman Hreidarsson has also got an extension.

