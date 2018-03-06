LONDON: France's Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante fainted in training on Friday and was thus ruled out of their squad which took on Manchester City, according to an ESPN report.

On Sunday, Kante was a surprise omission from Antonio Conte's squad at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester where an insipid Chelsea lost 0-1 to English Premier League leaders City.

Espn, quoting sources, reported that the French international fainted in the dressing room at Cobham following Chelsea's training session on Friday.

His teammates were shocked and the club's medical staff rushed to take action.

After Kante was sent for a series of tests once he regained consciousness, no underlying issues were discovered. Chelsea, though, did not take any chances and left him out of the squad.

Conte'e wards failed to register a single shot on target in what was an abysmal display from the defending champions as City eased to a 1-0 win to extend their lead at the top of the table to 18 points.

