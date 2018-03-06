FLORENCE: Serie A clubs ACF Fiorentina and Cagliari on Tuesday announced their decision to retire the No.13 jersey in the memory of their former footballer Davide Astori, who died on Sunday in his sleep following cardiac arrest.

"In honour of Davide #Astori's memory, @CagliariCalcio and #ACFFiorentina have decided to retire the No.13 shirt. #DA13," Fiorentina said on Twitter.

The 31-year-old Astori, capped 14 times by Italy as a defender, was found dead on Sunday in his team's hotel in Udine before the Serie A game against Udinese, which was later suspended.

Astori joined the AC Milan youth academy and played for Cagliari (2008-16) and Roma (2014-15 on loan) before moving on loan to Fiorentina in 2015 on loan and signing a long-term contract in 2016.

Since joining Fiorentina, he played 106 matches and became the leading figure in the Italian club.