MOSCOW: Manchester United's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho is set to team up with Russian state-run network RT for special coverage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, to be held in Russia, the company announced on Monday.

Mourinho joined another Manchester United legend, Peter Schmeichel, who played with the Red Devils for eight seasons and is to work with RT during the tournament, reports Efe.

"I am very happy to join the team at RT. I am looking forward to attending the World Cup in Russia this summer and sharing my insights into the games," RT's website cited Mourinho as saying.

The former Real Madrid coach had given his predictions for title contenders, saying he favoured reigning champion Germany, as well as Spain, France, the European champion Portugal, Brazil and Argentina, in addition to England and Belgium.